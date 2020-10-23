Tipp footballers make two changes for NFL game against Leitrim

Philip Austin and Stephen O'Brien are both ruled out through injury

On Sunday Tipperary travel to Carrick-on-Shannon to play Leitrim at 2pm in Roinn 3 Round 7 of the Allianz Football League. Manager David Power has to plan without the services, through injury, of Steven O'Brien and Philip Austin and has named the following panel for the trip to Avantcard Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada.

The team is as follows;

1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

3. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

4. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan

5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

7. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers

8. Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

9. Liam Casey - Cahir

10. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

11. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe

14. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) - Ballyporeen

15. Riain Quigley - Moyle Rovers

Subs:

16. Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials

17. Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers

18. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch

19. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule

20. Padraic Looram - Clonmel Commercials

21. Colman Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

22. Alan Moloney - Rockwell Rovers

23. Shane Foley - Moyle Rovers

24. Conor Ryan - Loughmore-Castleiney

25. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials

26. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers