Tipp footballers make two changes for NFL game against Leitrim

Noel Dundon

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary minor football team named to face Cork

Tipp Manager David Power makes two changes for Sundays game

Philip Austin and Stephen O'Brien are both ruled out through injury

On Sunday Tipperary travel to Carrick-on-Shannon to play Leitrim at 2pm in Roinn 3 Round 7 of the Allianz Football League. Manager David Power has to plan without the services, through injury, of Steven O'Brien and Philip Austin and has named the following panel for the trip to Avantcard Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada.

The team is as follows;

1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
3. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
4. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan
5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
7. Robbie Kiely - Carbery Rangers
8. Conal Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
9. Liam Casey - Cahir
10. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
11. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials
12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13. Kevin O'Halloran - Portroe
14. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) - Ballyporeen
15. Riain Quigley - Moyle Rovers
Subs:
16. Michael O'Reilly - Clonmel Commercials
17. Tadhg Fitzgerald - Moyle Rovers
18. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch
19. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule
20. Padraic Looram - Clonmel Commercials
21. Colman Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
22. Alan Moloney - Rockwell Rovers
23. Shane Foley - Moyle Rovers                                     
24. Conor Ryan - Loughmore-Castleiney
25. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials
26. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers