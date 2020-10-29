Peak performance is a must or else we will not win says Sheedy

It seems like an eternity ago since the Tipperary senior hurling panel returned from their warm weather training week in the sunny climes of Spain. The travelling party got an early glimpse of what was to come courtesy of Covid-19, but surely nobody on that flight home to Ireland could have predicted quite the impact the virus would have on all our lives, let alone on the game of hurling.



Liam Sheedy reflected on that this week ahead of the opening Munster championship game against Limerick next Sunday - a full six months after Tipp were supposed to play the championship opener in the original round-robin system against Waterford.



“It's been a very strange year already and really since the players came back to us, we have been trying to manage their training load. Players were at different stages depending on when their club finished up, so it was a case of looking after them and making sure they were OK.



Tipp defender Seamus Kennedy is recovering from a knee injury

“We have taken every possible precaution to ensure that when the lads are in traiining with us, they are as safe as they can possibly be. That's the way it has to be because we want everyone to be healthy. The lads love coming in and we love being there too because they are a really good group to work with,” said Liam who also reflected on the loss of his father-in-law, Kevin Moloney, just three weeks ago -a great GAA man.



As he readies his charges for Sunday's game, Liam will be planning without defender Seamus Kennedy who has a knee injury, while John Bubbles O'Dwyer is also battling hard to be fit having had a very difficult summer with injury. “I would give the guy huge kudos for the way he has been working to try and get himself right. He is coming really strong right now and is making great strides,” he says of the Killenaule man.



John Bubbles O'Dwyer is working very hard to be fit

Another who has made great strides is Loughmore Castleiney defender John Meagher who re-joined the panel after the county championship thereby giving Liam and his management additional options in defence. Patrick 'Bonner' Maher is also back in the running having had a great club campaign following his recovery from cruciate knee ligament surgery.

So, all told, the panel is in very good condition, but Liam points out that Limerick will have the advantage of having an outing under their belt ahead of Sunday's set-too in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.



“They will have the advantage of that game which is probably a big one at this stage, but whether it is the old or the new championship, you have the take it as it comes. This will be a very focused period for all the teams where you will have to peak week after week. The importance of being able to win your own ball and transfer it to the danger area of the field as soon as possible will be very telling. I feel we have good quality and adaptability in the squad to cope with any scenarios or conditions which might be thrown at us. If we do not produce peak performances we will not get through - it's that simple so it all about getting that performance on the day. I am really happy with the squad and with the people who are working so hard to get a jersey for match day,” he says.



Liam points to the major role the GAA has played in keeping the nations focus on the games and is lavish in his praise for the work of the Tipperary County Board in running an excellent county championship series across both codes and many grades. And, in almost every community, the GAA was there mucking in, helping out, and doing whatever it could to keep people going, on and off the field. The sense of community really came to the forefront and no better organisation that the GAA to highlight and promote that sense in so many parishes across The Premier County and further afield - many of Liam's panelists were central to this and they are very conscious that while hurling is important, it is only a game, and keeping safe and keeping everyone else safe is far more important at this point in time.



Tipperary are not quite sure of their travel arrangements for the trip to Cork. They will wait until as late as possible to decide how and when they will go, in accordance with the best appropriate advice available.

One thing is certain, however Tipp travel to Cork on Sunday, they know that one hell of a battle awaits them.