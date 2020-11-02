Live television coverage of Tipperary's Munster football semi-final against Limerick
Game will be shown on RTE News Now channel
Tipperary's Liam Boland is challenged by Clare's Eoghan Collins during Sunday's Munster senior football championship quarter-final. Picture:Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
Tipperary’s Munster senior football championship semi-final against Limerick next Saturday will be shown live on television.
The game goes ahead at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick at 1.15, and will be broadcast on the RTE News Now channel.
Tipperary qualified for the semi-final by beating Clare at Semple Stadium yesterday, while Limerick defeated Waterford in Dungarvan on Saturday night.
The winners will meet either Cork or Kerry in the final on November 22.
Cork and Kerry meet in the other semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 4pm next Sunday.
