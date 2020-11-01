Tipperary footballers beat Clare to reach Munster semi-final

Tipperary 2-11 Clare 1-11

Tipperary qualified for the Munster senior football championship semi-final when they beat Clare in Sunday's quarter-final at Semple Stadium.

The scoreline didn't reflect Tipperary's superiority, as they were the better team throughout.

They will now meet Limerick, who beat them in last year's championship, in next Saturday's semi-final, which will be played at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Goals in either half from Conor Sweeney and Bill Maher proved invaluable for Tipp.

However they had to ensure a nervous conclusion to the game, with goalkeeper Evan Comerford called upon to save David Tubridy's late penalty, while an injury-time Gavin Cooney goal for Clare cut the deficit with time running out.

Leading by 1-6 to 0-5 at half-time, Tipp had fine performances throughout from Jack Kennedy, Jimmy Feehan, Colm O'Shaughnessy, Conor Sweeney, Evan Comerford, Bill Maher and Alan Campbell.

Tipperary: Evan Comerford; Alan Campbell, Jimmy Feehan, Colm O'Shaughnessy; Bill Maher (1-0), Kevin Fahey, Robbie Kiely; Steven O'Brien, Liam Casey (0-2); Jack Kennedy (0-3 frees), Michael Quinlivan, Conal Kennedy; Jason Lonergan, Conor Sweeney (1-4, 0-2 frees), Colman Kennedy.

Subs: Brian Fox for Lonergan (33), Liam Boland (0-1) for O'Brien (47), Emmet Moloney (0-1) for Coleman Kennedy (60), Padraic Looram for Maher (71), Kevin O'Halloran for Casey (73).

Clare: Stephen Ryan; Gordon Kelly, Kevin Harnett, Eoghan Collins; Pearse Lillis, Cillian Brennan, Alan Sweeney; Gary Brennan (0-1 free), Cathal O'Connor (0-1); Ciaran Russell, Eoin Cleary (0-4 frees), Jamie Malone (0-1); Keelan Sexton (0-2, 1 free), Joe McGann, Cian O'Dea.

Subs: David Tubridy for McGann (21), Podge Collins (0-2) for Russell (39), Emmet McMahon for Sweeney (39), Sean Collins for Kelly (50), Gavin Cooney (1-0) for Sexton (66).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).

