Tipperary will play Cork in All-Ireland Hurling championship qualifiers

Tipperary have been drawn against Cork in the second round of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship qualifiers.

Clare will play Wexford in the other second round match.

The games will be played this weekend with the dates, starting times and venues to be confirmed later today.

It will be the first of two major GAA clashes between Tipperary and Cork in the next fortnight, with the counties also meeting in the Munster senior football championship final on Sunday week, November 22.