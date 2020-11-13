Tipperary name camogie team for All-Ireland quarter-final against Waterford

Páirc Uí Chaoimh clash will be televised live

Clodagh Quirke

Clodagh Quirke is named at corner back on the Tipperary team to play Waterford in Saturday's Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior camogie championship quarter-final

Tipperary manager Bill Mullaney and his selectors have announced their team to play Waterford in this Saturday’s Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior camogie championship quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (2.45).

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 and the referee is Westmeath's John Dermody.

The team is 

1 – Aine Slattery (Shannon Rovers)

2 – Clodagh Quirke (Clonoulty/Rossmore)

3 –  Mary Ryan (Moneygall)

4 – Eimear Loughman (Clonoulty/Rossmore)

5 – Mairead Eviston (Drom/Inch)

6 – Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields)

7 – Aoife McGrath (Drom/Inch)

8 – Niamh Treacy (Drom/Inch)

9 – Shauna Quirke (Toomevara)

10 – Nicole Walsh (Borris-Ileigh)

11 – Roisín Howard (Cahir)

12 – Clodagh McIntyre (Lorrha)

13 – Grace O’Brien (Nenagh)

14 – Cáit Devane (Clonoulty/Rossmore)

15 – Miriam Campion (Drom/Inch)

Substitutes –

16 –  Caoimhe Burke (Drom/Inch)

17 –  Ciardha Maher (Burgess/Duharra)

18 –  Julieanne Bourke (Borris-Ileigh)

19 – Jean Kelly (Annacarty)

20 –  Sarah Fryday (Clonoulty/Rossmore)

21 – Karin Blair (Cashel)

22 –  Ereena Fryday (Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams)

23 –  Laura Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields)

24 –  Siobhan McGrath (Drom/Inch)

25 –  Emer McGrath (Drom/Inch)

26 –  Grace O’Toole (Newport/Ballinahinch)

27 –  Casey Hennessy (Clonoulty/Rossmore)

28 –  Mary Burke (Drom/Inch)

29 –  Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan/Dualla)

30 –  Andrea Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields)

