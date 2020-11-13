Tipperary name camogie team for All-Ireland quarter-final against Waterford
Páirc Uí Chaoimh clash will be televised live
Clodagh Quirke is named at corner back on the Tipperary team to play Waterford in Saturday's Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior camogie championship quarter-final
Tipperary manager Bill Mullaney and his selectors have announced their team to play Waterford in this Saturday’s Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior camogie championship quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (2.45).
The match will be shown live on RTE 2 and the referee is Westmeath's John Dermody.
The team is
1 – Aine Slattery (Shannon Rovers)
2 – Clodagh Quirke (Clonoulty/Rossmore)
3 – Mary Ryan (Moneygall)
4 – Eimear Loughman (Clonoulty/Rossmore)
5 – Mairead Eviston (Drom/Inch)
6 – Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields)
7 – Aoife McGrath (Drom/Inch)
8 – Niamh Treacy (Drom/Inch)
9 – Shauna Quirke (Toomevara)
10 – Nicole Walsh (Borris-Ileigh)
11 – Roisín Howard (Cahir)
12 – Clodagh McIntyre (Lorrha)
13 – Grace O’Brien (Nenagh)
14 – Cáit Devane (Clonoulty/Rossmore)
15 – Miriam Campion (Drom/Inch)
Substitutes –
16 – Caoimhe Burke (Drom/Inch)
17 – Ciardha Maher (Burgess/Duharra)
18 – Julieanne Bourke (Borris-Ileigh)
19 – Jean Kelly (Annacarty)
20 – Sarah Fryday (Clonoulty/Rossmore)
21 – Karin Blair (Cashel)
22 – Ereena Fryday (Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams)
23 – Laura Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields)
24 – Siobhan McGrath (Drom/Inch)
25 – Emer McGrath (Drom/Inch)
26 – Grace O’Toole (Newport/Ballinahinch)
27 – Casey Hennessy (Clonoulty/Rossmore)
28 – Mary Burke (Drom/Inch)
29 – Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan/Dualla)
30 – Andrea Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields)
