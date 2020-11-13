Tipperary name camogie team for All-Ireland quarter-final against Waterford

Tipperary manager Bill Mullaney and his selectors have announced their team to play Waterford in this Saturday’s Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior camogie championship quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (2.45).

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 and the referee is Westmeath's John Dermody.

The team is

1 – Aine Slattery (Shannon Rovers)

2 – Clodagh Quirke (Clonoulty/Rossmore)

3 – Mary Ryan (Moneygall)

4 – Eimear Loughman (Clonoulty/Rossmore)

5 – Mairead Eviston (Drom/Inch)

6 – Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields)

7 – Aoife McGrath (Drom/Inch)

8 – Niamh Treacy (Drom/Inch)

9 – Shauna Quirke (Toomevara)

10 – Nicole Walsh (Borris-Ileigh)

11 – Roisín Howard (Cahir)

12 – Clodagh McIntyre (Lorrha)

13 – Grace O’Brien (Nenagh)

14 – Cáit Devane (Clonoulty/Rossmore)

15 – Miriam Campion (Drom/Inch)

Substitutes –

16 – Caoimhe Burke (Drom/Inch)

17 – Ciardha Maher (Burgess/Duharra)

18 – Julieanne Bourke (Borris-Ileigh)

19 – Jean Kelly (Annacarty)

20 – Sarah Fryday (Clonoulty/Rossmore)

21 – Karin Blair (Cashel)

22 – Ereena Fryday (Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams)

23 – Laura Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields)

24 – Siobhan McGrath (Drom/Inch)

25 – Emer McGrath (Drom/Inch)

26 – Grace O’Toole (Newport/Ballinahinch)

27 – Casey Hennessy (Clonoulty/Rossmore)

28 – Mary Burke (Drom/Inch)

29 – Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan/Dualla)

30 – Andrea Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields)

For more Tipperary sport see Colin O'Riordan gets the green light to line out in Munster football final