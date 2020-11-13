Tipperary man wins Sports Journalist of the Year Award

Eamonn Wynne, sports editor at The Nationalist, has won the Sports Journalist of the Year Award for 2020 as part of the Local Ireland Media Awards.

Eamonn wrote the story of how Leah O’Gorman became a national boxing champion.

His report detailed how the teenage champ from Clonmel had to fight a bigger opponent, leukaemia, from the time she was eight-years-old to realise her boxing dream in a remarkable tale of bravery on two fronts weaved into one gripping read.

Reacting to the news that he won the national award, Eamonn said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have won this award. It was a pleasure and a privilege to write the truly inspirational story of Leah O’Gorman’s incredible recovery from serious illness to win an Irish boxing title.”

