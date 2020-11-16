Limerick the venue for Tipperary's hurling clash with Galway

Fresh from their victory over Cork in Limerick at the weekend, Tipperary will return to the LIT Gaelic Grounds for the All-Ireland hurling championship quarter-final against Galway next Saturday.

The match starts at 1.15pm and will be shown live on RTE.

Saturday’s other quarter-final between Waterford and Clare will be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with a 3.45 start, and will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix.

Both matches will be played out to a conclusion on the day.

