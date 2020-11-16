Limerick the venue for Tipperary's hurling clash with Galway
Match will get underway at 1.15
Jason Forde scored 1-6 in Tipperary's defeat of Cork last Saturday
Fresh from their victory over Cork in Limerick at the weekend, Tipperary will return to the LIT Gaelic Grounds for the All-Ireland hurling championship quarter-final against Galway next Saturday.
The match starts at 1.15pm and will be shown live on RTE.
Saturday’s other quarter-final between Waterford and Clare will be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with a 3.45 start, and will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix.
Both matches will be played out to a conclusion on the day.
