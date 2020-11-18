Tipp GAA Board clarifies on the age gradings for 2021

Following a mixture of confusion and misinformation, the Officers of Choiste Chontae Thiobraid Árann has clarified that it is now mandatory, following Central Council Policy ruling, that from January 2021 Tipperary must operate U-13, U-15 and U-17 grades.

Secretary Tim Floyd has told clubs in correspondence that the Board has discretion above Under 17 and below adult so County Convention will only decide if the county plays U19, U20 or U21.



The following is the age-grade policy clarification the Board has received from Croke Park this week;

Developmental Age Grades

All age grades up to and including U-17 are considered developmental

Within this range Association Policy is that counties shall operate U-13, U-15 and U-17 age grades as a minimum requirement

Counties may, in addition, opt to play at U-12, U-14, and U-16;

Counties who wish to play these additional age grades may do so in consultation with Central Games Development Committee

Age Grades above U-17

Counties are expected to operate at least one age grade above U-17 and below adult; that age grade(s) can be determined by the county in consultation with Central Games Development Committee

As indicated GDC are authorised to sanction U-12, U-14, U-16 and U-18 only in addition to U-13, U-15 and U-17