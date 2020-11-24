Rockwell Rovers AGM scheduled for December 13

ROCKWELL ROVERS AGM

A provisional date has been set for the Senior club AGM, Sunday, December 13 at 2.30 in the New Inn Community Centre. Confirmation of this date will be after December 1 when we will know more about what level of Lockdown we will be at.

Nominations papers will be posted on the various WhatsApp groups. Anyone looking for a hard copy can contact Secretary Sandra on 086 305 1589 or chairman John on 087 190 2092.