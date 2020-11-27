Tipp camogie girls to do battle with Galway on Saturday

After a whirlwind weekend of hurling and football full of highs and lows, attention now turns to the Tipperary senior camogie team who take on reigning champions Galway in a bid to create their own piece of history.



In 2018 Tipperary camogie reached their first semi-final in 10 years. On Saturday they take to Pairc Ui Chaoimh for their third consecutive semi-final appearance. Could 2020, a year like no other, be the year Tipperary reach a senior All-Ireland final for the first time since 2006?



Before the quarter final many pundits had tipped Waterford on the back of two impressive wins over Limerick and Westmeath but a Niamh Treacy point after 10 seconds set the tone for a fantastic win. The win was hard earned with a super display of hooking and blocking.



Tipperary played with a huge confidence and looked like a team in control at all times. They had a plan and stuck to it. The work rate and teamwork was superb and credit to the players and coaching personnel as the players had the fitness to sustain it for the full hour.



Even in the second half, playing against the wind, they were able to find another gear and were full of energy. This was very evident in the goal. Substitute Jean Kelly chased and hooked the Waterford defender before firing a ball into the danger zone where Karen Kennedy showed great determination to get the ball over the line.



Galway though will pose a bigger challenge than Waterford. After capturing the O’Duffy Cup in 2019 they have shown no signs of complacency in 2020. They topped their group with big wins over Wexford and Offaly and a 3 point victory over Cork amassing 8 goals and 45 points in 3 games. Rebecca Hennelly’s two terrific sideline pucks (which are worth two points each) proved vital on the day. In Carrie Dolan they also have an excellent free taker which Tipperary will be aware of. Midfield will be a key battle on Saturday. Tipperary will have to win or at least break even in this area. In Aoife Donohue and Niamh Kilkenny Galway have an all-star midfield with both players picking up an award in 2019 with Kilkenny also winning player of the year.

Ashling Moloney got her senior inter-county camogie career off to a blistering start when she lined out at midfield against Clare in round 1. However a second half red card meant she was ruled out of both the Dublin and Waterford encounter. Toomevara’s Shauna Quirke lined out in midfield alongside Niamh Treacy against Waterford while Karin Blair started against Dublin. Jean Kelly has also made noteworthy contributions off the bench.



It will be interesting to see who management pick to start at midfield alongside Niamh Treacy who was excellent against Waterford. Niamh and Thurles Sarsfield’s Karen Kennedy are both very comfortable and experienced at centre field or centre back and often alternate between the two.



Versatile Mary Ryan has been given the number three jersey this year and has grown more and more into the role with each game. After coming off the bench against Dublin Mairead Eviston brings great physicality something which will be needed again against Galway. On the opposite wing Aoife McGrath continues her great vain of form showing great leadership on and off the field.



Galway will look to focus on stopping the influence of Cait Devane on Saturday. Cait was inspirational in the quarter final scoring 7 points (5 from frees). Her free taking was sublime but her first half point way out on the sideline from a huge distance was the highlight.



Dual star Roisin Howard has excelled at number 11 for Tipperary with her pace and work rate key. Galway are very strong in defence with Heather Cooney leading the way. Up front Ailish O’Reilly is always a handful at full-forward while the McGrath sisters are also dangerous. No doubt Tiperary will need to be at their very best to defeat the All-Ireland champions. They will take huge confidence from their quarter final win and also the fact they had beaten Galway earlier in the year in the league by a single point 1-08 to 10.



All eyes will be on RTE on Saturday as due to Covid restrictions unfortunately no supporters will be allowed to travel to Cork.

What a boost it would be for all in Tipperary if the girls could finally get to an All-Ireland final.



Best of luck to the girls as they return to the scene of Tipperary's great win last weekend.