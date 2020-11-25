Greyhounds: Eruption offers words to the Wise at Thurles track

It was an all graded programme at Thurles Greyhound Stadium on Saturday last but such was the quality within the Kasko Dog Foods A1 570 Yard contest that an Open class performance would likely be required for victory and so it proved as Edward Hayde & Dan Carrie’s Wise Eruption extended her impressive career start with a performance of real merit.



Reaching Open class over six bends before eliminated from the Weadick 725 semi-finals last time out, Wise Eruption (Confident Rankin-Volcano) had previously scored A2 victory over 570 at Thurles and returned to the Premier to post a career best.



Breaking well from trap 4, the May 2018 whelp contested the lead in the early stages when racing on the outside of recent Liam Brussells Memorial winner Double Good. Approaching the first turn, the slower starting Lilly Lula rushed up between the leading duo however and all three would be short of racing room while turning in unison.



Quickly recovering a balanced stride, it was Wise Eruption who gamely forced her way to the front at the top of the backstraight and began to edge clear approaching halfway. Certain to stay the trip stoutly, it would have been easy to assume victory for the leader at that point but with hattrick seeking Lilly Lula in behind, the verdict remained in the balance as the latter recovered some ground to race just two lengths in arrears at the closing bends.

That was a close as a gallant Lilly Lula would get however, as the ample stamina reserves of Wise Eruption saw her power to the line for a hugely impressive three and a half length verdict in 31.50 (-40), ensuring a rise to A0 for her next outing.

The earlier 570-yard contest returned a similar victory in A3 grade as young Michael Flanagan’s Rallying Shiraz (Droopys Jet-Beaming Shiraz) got back to winning in a 3rd career win.



A strong runner at the trip with form over further, the July 2018 whelp found an improved break from trap 3 and would duel for the lead with Cash For Bella to her inside throughout the early exchanges. Bravely rounding that rival when sweeping into the first bend, the Fethard charge seized an advantage to the backstraight as Slaneyside Pat rushed up on the inside to claim second.



Dominating out front, that duo would deliver an entertaining buckle to the closing bends with Slaneyside Pat a menacing threat while looming to within a half a length before Rallying Shiraz shut the door at the third turn. Bounding clear to the line thereafter while staying very strongly, the David Flanagan charge registered an ultimately comfortable four and a half length verdict in a smart 31.84 (-40).



The fastest mark over the 525-yard distance on Saturday was 29.38 (-40) which was matched late on the card after Ruairi Dwan’s Borna Barney (Cloran Paddy-Borna Gem) had set the standard when shedding his maiden tag in the A2 contest.

Repeatedly catching the eye in four previous outings, poor starts had cost the Kasko finalist the last twice but swifter to stride this time, the January 2019 pup contested the lead amidst a tightly packed field in the early stages.



Holding strong against a bump with Breathtaking to his inside upon turning, the Dwan charge gamely struck the front when streaking clear to the backstraight. Fully in command to halfway, Borna Barney completed victory with the minimum of fuss thereafter and despite a persistent effort from the strong running Breathtaking, held three lengths in hand at the line as he registered a deserved first career win.



The concluding A1 525 would see the winning time of 29.38 (-40) matched by Pat Dunne’s Moonlight Melody (Paradise Madison-Kilcoke Bell) while back close to his very best form in a fourth career win.



A previous A3 scorer at the circuit, the April 2018 whelp broke just off the pace from trap 3 and appeared in a precarious position amidst runners on the approach to the first turn. Defending the inside rail, it was Cabra Blitz who struck the front for a lead to the backstraight but bravely negotiating his way to second place, the Dunne charge set sights on the pacesetter from just a length down.



Briefly joining the leader at halfway, he found Cabra Blitz rallying to the third bend but renewing his effort on the outside, Moonlight Melody hit the front entering the home straight as the eye-catching Star Blake slipstreamed the winner for a late bid. Retaining ample resolve however, Moonlight Melody repelled the challenge with a length in hand over a gallant Star Blake in a thrilling encounter.



Shedding his maiden tag in a dead-heat last month, Stephanie Ryan’s Knockalton Conor (Silverhill Shay-Kitmins Denise) was in no mood for sharing this week when registering a second chalk in the win column while securing a double for trainer John Byrne in the same A5 grade over 525 yards.



Breaking just off the pace from trap 4, a swift dash of early pace saw the November 2018 youngster quickly claim the lead while maintaining a middle path to repel Abigails Sky at the first bend. With that early battle won, the Byrne charge bounded clear to the backstraight and had reached his four-length winning margin by halfway. Little changed thereafter and exiting puppyhood with a record of two wins from five starts, Knockalton Conor posted 29.52 (-40) over that same rival.

The Byrne double was sparked earlier on the card when John Ryan’s Private Molly (Farloe Blitz-Sneezys Lizzy) secured her first victory with an improved display over 525 yards in A8 grade. A more adept break from trap 3 was the key to success as the August 2018 whelp repelled Heavens Jet for a first bend lead before drawing impressively clear to a facile thirteen length verdict over that same rival in 29.79 (-40).



A novice stake winner at Thurles, David Walsh’s Coffee Dock (Droopys Jet-Singing Hen) went into April’s lockdown an A7 runner but rose to A3 for four bends following a smart return June trial.



Back in racing action last month, the subsequent rise to A3 for four bend racing could have been regarded as a tough ask for the lightly raced August 2018 whelp, especially when held in last position just three weeks ago. However, dispelling all doubts when clearly benefitting for that return, Coffee Dock commenced the Saturday action with an accomplished second career win.



Breaking well from trap 3, sharp early pace saw the Walsh charge in command to the opening bend before settling the verdict when skipping clear to a four-length advantage over Vics Vicky to the backstraight. Impressing throughout, Coffee Dock was never seriously threatened thereafter despite a strong late surge from Cabra Dawn who reduced the winning margin to two lengths in 29.60.



The night featured just a sole novice contest and the ON3 525 brought a thoroughly laudable victory for Eamon Lloyd’s Knockroe Lee (Storm Control-Rosmult Racer) as he recovered from early crowding while displaying an array of pleasing attributes on debut.



Imokilly Mandy and Moneygall Queen cut out the early running when leading to halfway and having battled through traffic to lie third, Knockroe Lee had over six lengths to recover at the top of the backstraight. Catching the eye while closing on the leading duo however, the March 2019 pup drew ever closer before striking the front on the run to the line for a one and a half-length verdict over Imokilly Mandy in 30.03 (-40).



Scoring in very similar fashion, the night’s A6 contest highlighted David McGrath’s Taylor Kate (Tyrur Big Mike-Leamaneigh Breda) a runner to follow as recovering from a poor start in trap 1 before a bump at the opening bend, the January 2019 pup greatly impressed while advancing from fourth place entering the straight.



Her powerful display of pace to the closing bends saw her bravely claim the lead from Code Cosmo upon turning and she could hardly have been more eye-catching in her subsequent six and a half length verdict. A winning time of 29.43 (-40) was infinitely admirable given her poor beginning and Taylors Kate could well be set for further imminent progress.

In the remaining A5 525 recovering from a poor start on the fence, Thomas Cormack’s Sing Lilly (Kinloch Brae-Sing Dixie) registered a most game fourth career win when bravely striking the front at the closing bends to deny Rashersnatcher by a length in 30.35.