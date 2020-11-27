Tipperary name camogie team for All-Ireland semi-final against Galway
Páirc Uí Chaoimh the venue for televised game
Jean Kelly (centre) is named at wing forward on the Tipperary camogie team to play champions Galway in Saturday's Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior camogie championship semi-final
Tipperary have announced their team for tomorrow’s Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior camogie championship semi-final against Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
The match starts at 2.15 and will be televised live on RTE 2 and on the RTE Player.
The team is
1 – Aine Slattery (Shannon Rovers)
2 – Clodagh Quirke (Clonoulty/Rossmore)
3 – Mary Ryan (Moneygall)
4 – Eimear Loughman (Clonoulty/Rossmore)
5 – Mairead Eviston (Drom/Inch)
6 – Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields)
7 – Aoife McGrath (Drom/Inch)
8 – Niamh Treacy (Drom/Inch)
9 – Shauna Quirke (Toomevara)
10 – Jean Kelly (Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill)
11 – Roisín Howard (Cahir)
12 – Clodagh McIntyre (Lorrha)
13 – Grace O’Brien (Nenagh Eire Og)
14 – Cáit Devane (Clonoulty/Rossmore)
15 – Miriam Campion (Drom/Inch)
Substitutes – Caoimhe Bourke (Drom/Inch), Ciardha Maher (Burgess/Duharra), Julieanne Burke (Borris-Ileigh), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Sarah Fryday (Clonoulty/Rossmore), Karin Blair (Cashel), Laura Shinners (Kilruane MacDonaghs), Laura Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields), Siobhan McGrath (Drom/Inch), Eimear McGrath (Drom/Inch), Grace O’Toole (Newport), Casey Hennessy (Clonoulty/Rossmore), Mary Burke (Drom/Inch), Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan/Dualla) and Andrea Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields).
