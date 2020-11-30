David Gough to take charge of Tipperary/Mayo All-Ireland football semi-final

Meath referee David Gough will take charge of Sunday’s All-Ireland senior football championship semi-final between Tipperary and Mayo.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 3.30. If necessary extra-time will be played and the game will be played to a conclusion on the day.

The semi-final will be shown live on RTE and Sky Sports Mix.

The other semi-final between Dublin and Cavan (referee Ciaran Branagan, Down) will be played at 5.30 on this Saturday, and the final takes place at 5pm on Saturday December 19.

