Tipperary referee Fergal Horgan to take charge of All-Ireland hurling final

Fergal Horgan from Tipperary will referee the All-Ireland senior hurling final between Limerick and Waterford in Croke Park at 3.30 on Sunday week, December 13.

This will be his second senior final, having previously refereed the 2017 final between Galway and Waterford.

Fergal Horgan, who is a member of the Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams club, has also been the man in the middle at the All-Ireland minor final in 2014 and the All-Ireland senior club finals of 2017 and 2019.

In this year’s hurling championship, he has taken charge of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship semi-final between Waterford and Kilkenny, the Leinster final between Kilkenny and Galway and the Munster championship game between Clare and Limerick.

His umpires on the day will be John Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), Alan Horgan, Mick Butler and Seán Bradshaw (all Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams).

Cork’s Colm Lyons will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow) and the sideline official will be Sean Cleere (Kilkenny).

