Moycarkey Borris' Joe O'Sullivan elected Chairman of Mid Tipp GAA Board

Moycarkey Borris man Joe O'Sullivan has been elected Chairman of the Mid Tipperary GAA Board, following the stepping down of Jonathan Cullen, whose term of office has come to an end.

The new Chairman said that 2021 will be a very challenging one for the Board in terms of getting championships played and completed and getting the affairs of the Board back to normal after an unprecedented 2021.

Former Bord na n-Og Chairman Martin Bourke (Boherlahan Dualla) has been elected Vice Chairman of the Board, while PRO Andy Fogarty has stepped down from his role also.

Tributes were paid to the outgoing Chairman who told delegates: " As I end my term of office I want to say what an absolute honour and privilege it has been for me to have served as chairman of this great division that is Mid Tipperary.

"From a young age I have always aspired to do a good job at whatever it was I had to do and I hope that this has been the case over the last 3 years. I know that I did not always make the popular decisions and I know that there will be some who will be happy that my term of office has ended and that is fine too.

"But I am happy that the decisions which I was a part of were always taken in full consultation with my fellow officers and the clubs of this division. It has often been said by people in similar roles that they have no regrets, a phrase I have often wondered about because I believe that everyone has regrets. However the happy memories and many achievements of all the clubs of this division over the last few years far outweigh any regrets I may have," he said while also stating a view that the divisional and county championships should remain linked going forward.

Officers Elected:

Trustee: Matty Ryan (Drom-Inch)

President: Liam Hennessy (Moycarkey Borris)

Chairman: Joe O'Sullivan (Moycarkey Borris)

Vice Chairman: Martin Bourke (Boherlahan Dualla)

Secretary: Catherine Dunne (Moyne Templetuohy)

Ass Secretary: Jonathan Cullen (Loughmore Castleiney)

Ass Treasurer: Liz Flanagan (Holycross Ballycahill)

Semple Stadium rep: Jim Max (Sarsfields)

Gate Checkers: Batt O'Dea (Loughmore Castleiney), Jimmy Meighan (Gortnahoe Glengoole)