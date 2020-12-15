One change on Tipperary U20 hurling team to play Waterford

The Tipperary team to play Waterford in the Bórd Gais Energy Munster U20 hurling championship semi-final in Fraher Field, Dungarvan at 7pm tonight, Tuesday shows one change from their last outing against Clare, with Seán Ryan introduced at left corner forward.

The team lines out as follows:

1. Aaron Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

2. Johnny Ryan - Arravale Rovers

3. Conor Whelan - Carrick Davins

4. Éanna McBride - JK Brackens

5. Fintan Purcell - Drom-Inch

6. Eoghan Connolly (captain) - Cashel King Cormacs

7. Ray McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

8. Kevin Maher - Borris-Ileigh

9. Kevin McCarthy - Toomevara

10. Gearóid O'Connor - Moyne-Templetuohy

11. Conor Bowe - Moyne-Templetuohy

12. Devon Ryan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

13. Andrew Ormond - JK Brackens

14. Kian O’Kelly - Kilruane MacDonaghs

15. Seán Ryan - Templederry Kenyons

Subs:

16. Rhys Shelly - Moycarkey-Borris

17. Darragh Flannery - Kiladangan

18. Conor O'Dwyer - Cashel King Cormacs

19. Keith Ryan - Upperchurch-Drombane

20. Kieran Moloney - Thurles Sarsfields

21. Max Hackett - Moycarkey-Borris

22. Stephen Kirwan - Burgess

23. Seán Hayes - Kiladangan

24. James Devaney - Borris-Ileigh

