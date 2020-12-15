One change on Tipperary U20 hurling team to play Waterford
Munster semi-final takes place in Dungarvan
Conor Bowe is named at centre forward on the Tipperary team to play Waterford in tonight's Munster U20 hurling championship semi-final in Dungarvan
The Tipperary team to play Waterford in the Bórd Gais Energy Munster U20 hurling championship semi-final in Fraher Field, Dungarvan at 7pm tonight, Tuesday shows one change from their last outing against Clare, with Seán Ryan introduced at left corner forward.
The team lines out as follows:
1. Aaron Browne - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
2. Johnny Ryan - Arravale Rovers
3. Conor Whelan - Carrick Davins
4. Éanna McBride - JK Brackens
5. Fintan Purcell - Drom-Inch
6. Eoghan Connolly (captain) - Cashel King Cormacs
7. Ray McCormack - Borris-Ileigh
8. Kevin Maher - Borris-Ileigh
9. Kevin McCarthy - Toomevara
10. Gearóid O'Connor - Moyne-Templetuohy
11. Conor Bowe - Moyne-Templetuohy
12. Devon Ryan - Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
13. Andrew Ormond - JK Brackens
14. Kian O’Kelly - Kilruane MacDonaghs
15. Seán Ryan - Templederry Kenyons
Subs:
16. Rhys Shelly - Moycarkey-Borris
17. Darragh Flannery - Kiladangan
18. Conor O'Dwyer - Cashel King Cormacs
19. Keith Ryan - Upperchurch-Drombane
20. Kieran Moloney - Thurles Sarsfields
21. Max Hackett - Moycarkey-Borris
22. Stephen Kirwan - Burgess
23. Seán Hayes - Kiladangan
24. James Devaney - Borris-Ileigh
For more sport read Sean O'Brien retires from Tipperary senior hurling panel
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on