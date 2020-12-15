Tipperary duo included among Horse Racing Ireland award winners

Legendary horse racing figures John Oxx and Barry Geraghty were among the winners of the annual Horse Racing Ireland Awards announced today.

And joining them on the 2020 roll of honour were Gavin Ryan, the recipient of two awards, and Rachael Blackmore, both hailing from Killenaule.

On the back of a terrific season that saw him crowned champion apprentice, ride his first group race winner and become the leading flat jockey at the Galway Festival, Gavin Ryan was the winner of the Emerging Talent Award.

For his winning effort on the Ado McGuinness-trained Saltonstall in the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap at Galway, Gavin topped a public poll to also win the Ride of the Year Award.

Above: Killenaule jockey Gavin Ryan was a double winner at the annual Horse Racing Ireland awards

The National Hunt Award went to Rachael Blackmore, whose association with the unbeaten Honeysuckle, winner of the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown and the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, was one of the stories of the year.

Rachael added to her Grade 1 haul in 2020 with Notebook and A Plus Tard and has won her third Horse Racing Ireland Award.

The ten winners of the 18th annual awards were:

Contribution to the Industry Award: John Oxx

Irish Racing Hero Award: Barry Geraghty

Horse of the Year Award: Al Boum Photo

Emerging Talent Award: Gavin Ryan

National Hunt Award: Rachael Blackmore

National Hunt Achievement Award: Eugene and Maxine O’Sullivan

Point-to-Point Award: Colin Bowe

Flat Award: Colin Keane

Flat Achievement Award: Tony Mullins

Ride of the Year: Gavin Ryan

