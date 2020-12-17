Tipp make two changes for Munster minor hurling final

The Tipperary Minor hurling team to play Limerick in this Sundays Munster Minor hurling championship final has been named by manager Paul Collins and his management team.

There are two change from the team from the semi-final starting 15, with David Fogarty Holycross-Ballycahill being named at no 15. and Philly Hayes Durlas Óg starting at no 4.

We wish the players and management the very best of luck.

The team is: