Tipperary GAA Scene - all you need to know about Tipperary GAA

Convention 2020

This year's annual convention took place on Tuesday December 15th and for the first time ever was held virtually.

In what we have come to expect, Tim Floyd presented an outstanding secretary's report that gave a detailed and comprehensive review of the past 12 months both on and off the playing fields. Outgoing chairman John Devane thanked all those who had helped him during his term of office and wished the incoming officers well.

We thank John for his commitment and dedication to Tipperary GAA County Board over the past 6 years and wish him well for the future. Incoming chairman Joe Kennedy who now holds the very unique distinction of Mid and County chairman at both Bord Na nÓg and senior board level said it was a privilege and an honour for him to be elected to the position of chairman and he looked forward to the coming years with great optimism. In a very detailed and in dept report to convention, Treasurer Michael Power along with Ronan Spain outlined the finances of the board in a year which proved challenging due to the presence of Covid 19.



A special word of thanks to Ger Walsh and his colleagues in Tipperary County Council who facilitated the virtual hosting of convention and Robert Healy who made sure that the online element went to plan.



The following officers were elected for 2021

President – Matt Hassett Toomevara, Vice President – John Costigan JK Brackens, Chairman – Joe Kennedy Moyne-Templetuohy, Vice Chairman – Jimmy Minogue Nenagh Eire Óg, Treasurer – Michael Power Newcastle, Assistant Treasurer – John Donovan Thurles Gaels, Coaching Officer – Tom Dawson Eire Óg Annacarthy, Officer for Irish language and culture – Mark Dunne Moyne-Templetuohy, Public Relations Officer – Jonathan Cullen Loughmore-Castleiney, Central Council Representative – Michael Bourke Upperchurch-Drombane, Munster Council Representatives – John Doyle Holycross-Ballycahill & Sean Nugent Kilsheelan-Kilcash.



Electric Ireland Munster MHC

The Tipperary minor hurlers travelled to the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday last to take on Limerick in this year's final. And in a game that was very keenly contested all through it was the home side who came out on top after extra time on a score line of Limerick 2-22 Tipperary 0-25. Thanks to the players lead by captain Michael Corcoran and team manager Paul Collins along with his backroom team who have put in a tremendous effort all year.



Bord Gais Energy Munster u20 hurling

Following on from a great semi-final win over Waterford which went all the way to extra time, John Devane’s men make the trip to Cork this Wednesday, December 23rd to play the home side in the final. The game will be televised live on TG4 with coverage from 7.15pm and throw in at 7.30pm. The game will also be broadcast live on Tipp FM and we will have live updates on the Tipperary GAA Twitter page. Best wishes to the players and management as they aim for a unique Christmas victory.



Senior Hurlers Xmas 3 Charity Appeal

Ahead of this unique Christmas, the Tipperary senior hurling panel launch their 'Christmas 3 Charity Appeal'.

Being consciously aware of the most vulnerable in their community, the Tipperary hurlers are embarking on a fundraising charity appeal where they hope to raise at least €3k for four great local Tipperary causes - Nenagh General Hospital, South Tipperary General Hospital, Thurles Community Hospital and Cluain Arann Community Health Centre, Tipperary Town.



We ask you to walk, run or cycle 3k or 3 miles on December 30th in your own area and follow our hurlers as they active in their own communities from 11am in support of these great causes.

We especially ask you to please donate to our GoFundme page https://gofundme.com

/f/tippshchristmas3 in aid of our charity appeal.



We want you to wear your Tipperary colours and share your photos and video messages with Tipperary social media platforms as we look to make this a very special day in all Tipperary communities.



There are 6 great spot prizes for anyone one donates to the appeal, including a signed Tipperary jersey, framed photos of the 2019 and 2016 All-Ireland winning teams plus signed hurleys owned by captain Seamus Callanan, Noel McGrath and Padraic Maher.



On top of that while Tipperary supporters were unable to attend recent inter-county matches, manager Liam Sheedy and some of the players want to visit some of the most needy in Tipperary, in a socially distance setting at their own home. Do you know someone that would like a visit this Christmas? If so please send a short email to tippshchristmas3@gmail.com telling us why that special someone would love a visit from Liam and the lads. 15 deemed the most worthy will receive a visit and gift from Liam, while other entries will be selected at random for phone calls from other members of the panel during a three hour period on December 30th. So, please include your phone number with your entry. Closing date for requests is 23rd December 23rd, 2020.



Club Officer Training

The Club Officer Training Online rollout will begin in early January, so it is important that the registration process begins asap. Officer training is now an integral part of our association and I would encourage all club officers to avail of it. The programme has been designed and is delivered by the GAA’s National Officer Development Committee and It focuses on the practical aspects of the primary roles on a Club Executive, i.e. Chairperson, Secretary, Treasurer, PRO, Coaching Officer, Registrar and Irish Language and Culture Officers. All events can be seen and registered for by going to the following address - https://learning

.gaa.ie/officertraining

calendar For more information clubs are asked to contact county development officer Mark McLoughlin who will be delighted to assist.



Ireland Lights UP 2021

Ireland Lights Up’, the popular walking initiative, is returning in January 2021 in partnership with the GAA, Operation Transformation, and Get Ireland Walking. This year Ireland Lights Up will take on an additional significance in 2021 as people have increasingly turned to walking to support their health and wellbeing since the onset of the pandemic. The 8 week programme of events will commence on Wednesday 6th of January and is open to all GAA clubs with floodlights and/or clubs that can safely co-ordinate a walk in their community. All participating clubs must register via the Get Ireland Website.

Conor Sweeney Named on Sunday Game Team of The Year



Congratulations to Tipperary senior football captain and Ballyporeen club man Conor Sweeney who has been named on the Sunday Game team of the year for 2020. Conor proved himself as a true leader throughout the year. Who will forget the magical point, he scored from the sideline in his team's victory over Limerick or his performance in the historic Munster final win over Cork that saw Tipperary bridge an 85-year gap.



Tipperary Football Committee & Friends of Tipperary Football News

The Tipperary football committee held their AGM on Thursday December 10th . The meeting which was virtually via zoom was very well attended and there were many contributors to an efficiently run meeting that saw a number of changes to the officers. Former Tipperary footballer Conor O’Dwyer Upperchurch-Drombane takes over as Chairman, while Ferghal McDonnell of JK Brackens is the new Vice Chairman. The secretary's position will now be filled by James Williams Moyle Rovers while Anthony Shelly was elected to the position of PRO.



The Annual General Meeting of the Friends of Tipperary Football took place on Sunday last and the following officers were elected for the coming year:



President: Eddie Ryan Moycarkey Borris,

Chairman: JJ Crowley Grangemockler-Ballyneale, Vice Chairpersons: Helen Hawe Grangemockler Ballyneale & Michael Devlin Eire Og Annacarty-Donohill, Secretary: Trish Gavin Moyne-Templetouhy, Treasurer: Kevin McLoughlin Nenagh Eire Og,

PRO: Anthony Shelley JK Brackens.



Both meetings heard glowing tributes to the outgoing officers' best wishes were extended to the various officers who were thanked for their commitment to Tipperary Football.



Tipperary Club Focus

Starting at the end of January I hope to launch a monthly club focus which will aim to highlight the clubs of the premier county in a positive and informative way. Tipperary club focus will feature news from the clubs and in particular, items such as club developments, fundraising activities and recent achievements. Tipperary club focus will be published in all local newspapers as well as on the Tipperary GAA website. To be successful the new feature will need good quality and informative content which can only be supplied by the clubs, so I am urging all club PRO’s to come on board and submit relevant information to pro.tipperary@gaa.ie each month.



Season's Greetings:

On behalf of Tipperary GAA County Board, I extend season's greetings to those at home and abroad this festive season. It will be a very different Christmas for many of us but hopefully everyone's efforts and sacrifices will mean that we can all return to some normality over the coming months.



Tipperary GAA Scene

As I commence my term of office as PRO, I would like to acknowledge the immense contribution made to the GAA in Tipperary and nationally by my predecessor Joe Bracken who brought the role to an all-new level over the last five years. I hope to continue his great work and the great work of all those who have held this position over the years. If there is anything you feel should feature in this column going forward please feel free to forward it to pro.tipperary@gaa.ie