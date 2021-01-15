Nine players join Tipperary footballers' training panel

New forwards coach Declan Browne won’t be the only fresh face to join the Tipperary senior footballers, as several players have been added to what manager David Power describes as a training panel.

“Obviously we’re not doing any collective training yet, but hopefully we’ll get a number of weeks preparation before the league starts,” he stated.

The players who have been added to the training panel include Moyne-Templetuohy’s Conor Bowe, who won the 2019 under 20 Munster Hurler of the Year award.

Other additions include Conor O’Sullivan of Galtee Rovers, a corner back on the All-Ireland-winning minor team in 2011; Kuba Beben of JK Brackens, last year’s county U20 goalkeeper; Grangemockler’s Mark O’Meara; Liam Ryan of Clonmel Commercials; Shane O’Connell of Golden/Kilfeacle; Moyle Rovers’ Stephen Quirke; Shane Ryan of Galtee Rovers and Tom Meade, Moyne-Templetuohy.

“These players have the opportunity to push for a place on the panel for the league. We’re trying to improve the depth of the team and the panel,” says David Power.

He said that the players were working on individual training programmes, in conjunction with the nutritionist and the strength and conditioning coaches.

“The next month is just about staying safe. We have to be patient,” the manager added.

