Tipperary's Ronan Maher and Michael Breen receive hurling All Star nominations

Tipperary’s Ronan Maher and Michael Breen are included in the list of nominees for the PwC hurling All Star awards.

Another Tipperary player, Jake Morris, has been nominated for the PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year award, along with Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody and Waterford’s Iarlaith Daly.

Not surprisingly, All-Ireland champions Limerick are the dominant presence in the list of hurling All Stars nominations, with 14 places in the star-studded field of 45 nominations.

Limerick’s Gearoid Hegarty has been nominated for the Hurler of the Year award, along with Clare’s Tony Kelly and Waterford’s Stephen Bennett.

It is intended that the presentation of the PwC All-Star awards will take place late next month in a television show that will be in line with Covid-19 restrictions, and which will be confirmed in due course.

It has also been confirmed that there will be two additional hurling selections – a team of the year for the players in the Joe McDonagh Cup, as well as a Champion 15 that is comprised of star players from across the Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups.

Details of these teams will be announced next month.

The full list of hurling All Star nominations is

Goalkeepers

Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford), Nickie Quaid (Limerick), Eibhear Quilligan (Clare).

Defenders

Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash, Diarmuid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes (all Limerick).

Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty, Calum Lyons, Tadhg De Burcá (all Waterford).

Daithí Burke, Aidan Harte, Pádraic Mannion (all Galway).

Conor Delaney, Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny).

Rory Hayes (Clare), Mark Coleman (Cork), Ronan Maher (Tipperary).

Midfielders

Will O’Donoghue (Limerick), Cian Lynch (Limerick), Jamie Barron (Waterford), Tony Kelly (Clare), Michael Breen (Tipperary), Conor Browne (Kilkenny).

Forwards

Gearóid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey, Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Graeme Mulcahy (all Limerick).

Stephen Bennett, Dessie Hutchinson, Austin Gleeson, Jack Fagan (all Waterford).

Brian Concannon, Joe Canning, Conor Whelan, Cathal Mannion (all Galway).

TJ Reid, John Donnelly (Kilkenny).

Donal Burke (Dublin), Cathal Malone (Clare), Shane Kingston (Cork).

