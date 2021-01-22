Tipperary cyclist Sam Bennett nominated for RTE's Sportsperson of the Year award

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett has been nominated for the RTE Sport 2020 Sportsperson of the Year award.

The Carrick-on-Suir rider claimed the green jersey in style at the Tour de France, winning the final stage on the Champs-Élysées, and becoming the first Irish cyclist since fellow Carrick-on-Suir man Sean Kelly in 1989 to win the famous sprinter's jersey.

In 2020 Sam Bennett became only the sixth Irish rider to win a stage of the Tour de France, and only the second Irishman (along with Shay Elliot) with stage victories on cycling’s three grand tours – the Tour de France, the Giro D’Italia and the Vuelta a Espana.

The other contenders for the RTE award are Gaelic footballer Ciarán Kilkenny, jockey Colin Keane, hurler Gearoid Hegarty, boxer Katie Taylor and rower Sanita Puspure.

The RTÉ Sport Awards 2020 will be held next Thursday night, January 28 on RTÉ One television at 10.15pm, in a show presented by Joanne Cantwell and Darragh Maloney.

