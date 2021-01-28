Manager Bill Mullaney announces Tipperary senior camogie training panel

Tipperary senior camogie manager Bill Mullaney has announced a strong training panel of 33 players for the upcoming season.

Senior county champions Drom-Inch are well represented with seven players, while last year’s county finalists Clonoulty Rossmore have five players.

Knockavilla Kickhams have been rewarded for their recent successes with call-ups for two of their rising stars, Eimear Heffernan and Caoimhe McCarthy.

Lorna O’Dwyer of Holycross is another new addition this year.

An added boost is provided by dual players Róisín Howard and Aishling Moloney, who have committed to playing camogie once again this year, while Moneygall’s Mary Ryan will feature for an amazing 17th year.

The panel is as follows:

1. Aine Slattery (Shannon Rovers)

2.Grace O’Toole (Newport)

3. Clodagh McIntyre (Lorrha)

4. Mary Ryan (Moneygall)

5. Grace O’Brien (Nenagh)

6. Julieanne Bourke (Borrisoleigh)

7. Nicole Walsh (Borrisoleigh)

8. Shauna Quirke (Toomevara)

9. Niamh Treacy (Drom-Inch)

10. Miriam Campion (Drom-Inch)

11. Caoimhe Bourke (Drom-Inch)

12. Mary Burke (Drom-Inch)

13. Mairead Eviston (Drom-Inch)

14. Eimear McGrath (Drom-Inch)

15. Aoife McGrath (Drom-Inch)

16. Casey Hennessey (Clonoulty Rossmore)

17. Cáit Devane (Clonoulty Rossmore)

18. Clodagh Quirke (Clonoulty Rossmore)

19. Emer Loughman (Clonoulty Rossmore)

20. Sarah Fryday (Clonoulty Rossmore)

21. Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields)

22. Andrea Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields)

23. Laura Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields)

24. Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan Dualla)

25. Jean Kelly (Annacarty)

26. Karin Blair (Cashel)

27. Eimear Heffernan (Knockavilla Kickhams)

28. Caoimhe McCarthy (Knockavilla Kickhams)

29. Ereena Fryday (Knockavilla Kickhams)

30. Aishling Moloney (Cahir)

31. Róisín Howard (Cahir)

32. Claire Stakelum (Holycross)

33. Lorna O’Dwyer (Holycross).

