Tipperary athlete Sean Tobin is in demand on European indoor circuit

Clonmel athlete Sean Tobin was in fine form at the indoor meeting in Karlsruhe in Germany on Friday night last for the first World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting of 2021.

Sean was a pacemaker in a top class 3,000 metres race and he completed what’s regarded as a fantastic piece of pacing, especially over the second kilometre of the race.

This was a brilliant piece of running by Sean and it’s expected he will be much sought after for the other distance races in the indoor season in Europe over the next couple of weeks, starting with another 3,000 metres in Metz, France tonight, Friday.

The pace in the race in Germany last week was strong throughout, with the leaders going through the first kilometre in two minutes, 32.44 secs.

Then Sean Tobin took up the pace and he kept that strong pace going.

The rest of the field responded, all running in Indian file as he churned out a strong even pace over the next five laps to get to two kilometres in an exceptionally good time of five minutes, 6.44 secs.

This set them all up to record very impressive times, with the winner, Bethwell Birgen of Kenya, winning in a world lead time of seven minutes, 34.12 secs.

The rest of the field either set personal or seasonal best performances.

Sean’s run follows another impressive performance in December, when he set a Northern Ireland all-comers record while winning the 10,000 metres at the Athletics Northern Ireland Winter Sprints and 10,000 metres meet at the Mary Peters Track in Belfast.

His winning time of 28 minutes, 30.91 seconds was the fastest time for the distance by an Irish athlete since 2009, when Martin Fagan ran 27.58.48 in California.

The Clonmel athlete, who is hoping to compete in the marathon at this year’s Olympic Games, is the reigning Irish 10,000 metres senior champion, after he won the title last August.

He was just pipped for gold in the 1,500 metres race at the same championships.

