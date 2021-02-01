Tipperary GAA launched online video of encouragement for supporters

Players are personalities are included on the video which is available now

Tipperary GAA County Board has today launched an online YouTube video encouraging everyone to stay safe and continue the efforts to beat Covid 19.

The video which is also available through the various Tipperary GAA social media platforms features Players, management, officials and supporters who have all come together virtually to share the Tipperary versus Covid 19 message. We are asking everyone to hold firm, stay positive and we will beat this together.

The video which includes players Jake Morris, Michael Breen and Noel McGrath from the Tipperary Senior hurlers, Michael Quinlivan, Conor Sweeney and Brian Fox from the footballers along with well known Tipperary personalities Una Healy, The 2 Johnnies, Johnny Luby and many more, expresses the simple but clear message that if we all stick together as one big team and keep doing the right thing we can and we will beat the virus.

The video also features some of those most impacted by the virus, our frontline workers and nursing home residents.



Covid 19 has impacted hugely on everyone over the last year through out Ireland and the world. It raced on to the field and took an early lead, but like so many great teams who have graced the playing fields across our great country, we have stood strong and we are once again taking control of the game.

So now is not the time to become complacent or to relax, now is the time to tackle the opponent, dominate possession and keep the scores on the board.



Tipperary GAA are asking for your help in publicizing our video which we hope will help to keep everyone on the right path during these difficult times.

The video has been uploaded to YouTube and can be viewed via the attached link.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqVj1aTHbgE&feature=youtu.be