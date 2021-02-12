Tipperary hurling championship betting prices revealed

The clubs have not yet returned to training but already the prices have been released by bookies for the Dan Breen Cup in 2021.



Granted the Covid-19 restrictions have meant that collective training for the senior hurling squads is delayed much later than normal. And, while most players are working on their own, following specific strength and conditioning programmes, there is no real indication at this stage as to when they will actually get to take to the field collectively.



The hope, of course, is that the end of March might tell a lot, but at this stage, inter county players might be fortunate to be back as they ready themselves for the Allianz National Hurling and Football leagues..... if they are to go ahead.



First time county champions Kiladangan have been priced at 7/2 to retain the Dan Breen Cup in 2021, while double county finalists Loughmore Castleiney are priced at a rather generous 7/1 to go a step further than they did last time out.



Also priced at 7/1 are Nenagh Eire Og, while north division colleagues Kilruane MacDonagh and 2019 champions Borris-Ileigh are both down at 6/1.



Thurles Sarsfields are priced at 3/1 with both Drom-Inch and Clonoulty Rossmore priced at a rather generous 12/1.

Toomevara are 16/1 followed by JK Brackens at 25/1 and Upperchurch Drombane at 40/1 - the same price as Roscrea who will be coached by former Tipp All Star John Carroll.



Both Holycross Ballycahill and Eire Og Anacarty are priced at 66/1, while Moycarkey Borris and newly promoted Mullinahone are the rank outsiders at a whopping 80/1.



Of course, considering the way the 2020 season went - the pandemic championship as it has become known - anything could happen in 2021 when the games eventually get going. Much to look forward then, we hope.