Tipperary players hope to be in the shake-up when camogie All Stars are announced

Tipperary players will hope to feature when the 2020 Camogie All-Stars teams will be announced at the 17th annual Camogie All-Stars Awards, sponsored by Liberty Insurance, which will be held as a virtual event on Saturday March 6.

The senior All-Stars team will be selected from the top performers in the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior championship, and the Soaring Stars team will be chosen from the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland intermediate and premier junior championships.

Due to the shortened nature of the 2020 championships, no nominees lists will be released for this year’s awards, with the winning teams announced on the night of the awards.

The shortlists for the sixth Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year Awards, sponsored by Liberty Insurance, have been announced across the three award categories.

The Players’ Player of the Year Awards honour the outstanding achievement of an individual player in the senior, intermediate and premier junior championships.

This year’s nominees are as follows -

Senior Player of the Year Shortlist:

Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny), Shauna Healy (Galway).

Intermediate Player of the Year Shortlist:

Maeve Kelly (Antrim), Niamh Mallon (Down), Sara-Louise Graffin (Down).

Junior Player of the Year Shortlist:

Ciara Donnelly (Armagh), Leanne Donnelly (Armagh), Róisín O’Keeffe (Cavan).

Voting for the Players’ Player of the Year Awards is now underway among intercounty players and the overall winners will be announced on the night of the 17th annual Camogie All-Stars Awards on March 6.

