Tipperary's Amy Butler chosen for ladies football female leadership programme

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) has announced the list of 24 participants in the second Learn to Lead female leadership programme.

Learn to Lead – a unique programme that was launched in 2019 – will be supported this year by Women in Sport funding through Sport Ireland.

One of the participants in administration is Tipperary’s Amy Butler, from the Galtee Rovers St Pecaun’s club.

The programme was devised to develop the next generation of female leaders within Ladies Gaelic football, and the 20 graduates from the inaugural programme were honoured in February 2020.

The 2021/2022 course will be delivered once again by experts in the fields of coaching, officiating, administration and PR/media.

There was an incredible response to the LGFA’s drive and the long-list of applicants has been whittled down to 24, with four in each strand.

Over the course of four days and six evenings, diverse leadership skills will be examined, with the focus firmly on developing the skill-sets and techniques required to master each of the four strands.

The final list of 24 participants includes leading coaches, officials, administrators and players, representing the four provinces.

A key area in the LGFA’s Strategic Roadmap 2017-2022 is to “define a model to promote female leadership across the Association.”

Following the establishment of a female leadership workgroup, the Learn to Lead programme came into being, as part of the overall female leadership strategy.

The programme will commence in the coming weeks and run until May 2022.

