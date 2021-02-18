Camida commits to Tipp ladies footballers for another year

“We are delighted that Camida have decided to continue their partnership with us." - Tipp Ldies Football Board Chairman Lar Roche.

Tipperary LGFA has announced that Camida have decided to continue their sponsorship of Tipperary LGFA for the 6th successive year.



Camida first came on board as the main sponsor of Tipperary Ladies Football in 2016.



Speaking this week Camida CEO Mr. David Anchell, stated; “Camida’s involvement with Tipperary Ladies Football has been an absolute pleasure and an honour.



“On forming this collaboration in 2016 my personal expectations were low, I thought it would provide an opportunity for us to contribute a little to the community life in Tipperary – that’s all. I was first persuaded into this then by the newly appointment Bainisteoir, who assured me that he felt he could win with the girls an Intermediate all Ireland in two years. I have faith in strong minded fully committed personalities – so,



“I hesitantly found myself sharing his optimism. He and his Management team and their successors achieved this in 2017 – and again in 2019. Way beyond our dreams! And now with Lar Roche, Declan Carr and his team we have every reason to be genuinely optimistic about the future.



“I have previously heard the plea ‘Dear Past- thank you for all the lessons. Dear Future – I’m now ready. I have confidence that ‘The Best Is Yet To Come’ and Camida are thrilled to be part of it!



Welcoming the news, Tipperary LGFA Chairman Lar Roche expressed his delight and sincere thanks to Camida.



“We are delighted that Camida have decided to continue their partnership with us. They have been a fantastic sponsor over the last five years, and we would sincerely like to thank them for all the support they have given us and particularly David Anchell.



The Clonmel based chemical distributor has been sourcing specialised chemicals for the life sciences, industrial and ingredient sectors for over thirty years.



Currently employing a work force of 43, the majority of whom are based in Clonmel. Camida are renowned for their commitment to local community and in sharing the Company’s success with others.