Powerstown Park in Clonmel hosts prestigious Surehaul/Mercedes-Benz novice hurdle

The 12th running of the Grade 3 Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle will take place at Powerstown Park in Clonmel on this Thursday, February 18.

This prestigious novice contest over three miles is kindly sponsored by the O’Connor family of Surehaul (Irl) Ltd.

Previous winners include Don Poli and Monalee and the finish to the 2019 race was fought out by Allaho and Minella Indo, who are now two of the best-known names on the Irish National Hunt scene.

Unfortunately for those who love to go racing, this meeting will once again be held behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions, with only those directly employed on the day (trainers, grooms, jockeys, stewards and veterinary/medical staff) allowed access to the course.

Eugene Cooney, marketing manager of Clonmel Racecourse says “we are very grateful to the O’Connor family (Surehaul) for their continued sponsorship of our Grade 3 Novice Hurdle.

“They have been great supporters of horse racing and greyhound racing in this area for a long time now.

“It is disappointing that we won’t be able to welcome our sponsors and their friends to Powerstown Park on Thursday but hopefully it will not be too long more before we can open our gates once again.

“In the meantime we are keeping our fingers crossed that we escape the heavy rain that is forecast for Wednesday night and that our meeting goes ahead as scheduled.”

For more sport see Tipperary rugby international Dorothy Wall says it's full steam ahead for the Six Nations