Heavy overnight rain forces abandonment of horse racing in Clonmel
New date will be announced later
The horse racing meeting scheduled for Clonmel today has been called off following an early morning inspection
Following another 17mms of rain overnight and an early morning inspection, the race meeting scheduled for Powerstown Park in Clonmel today, Thursday has been cancelled.
The seven-race jumps card was to have featured the Grade 3 Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle.
A new date will be announced in due course.
