Heavy overnight rain forces abandonment of horse racing in Clonmel

Following another 17mms of rain overnight and an early morning inspection, the race meeting scheduled for Powerstown Park in Clonmel today, Thursday has been cancelled.

The seven-race jumps card was to have featured the Grade 3 Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle.

A new date will be announced in due course.

