Tipperary’s Lucy Spillane to receive Rachel Kenneally Bursary
One candidate chosen from each of the six Munster counties
Fethard and Tipperary footballer Lucy Spillane is one of six Munster recipients of the Rachel Kenneally Bursary
Tipperary’s Lucy Spillane has been selected by Munster Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) as a recipient of the Rachel Kenneally Bursary in conjunction with Mary Immaculate College, Limerick.
A Fethard club player and Tipperary defender, Lucy is among six candidates selected by Munster LGFA, who have chosen one candidate from each county to receive the bursary.
The awards are presented in memory of Rachel Kenneally, the former Tipperary player and student of Mary Immaculate College who sadly passed away in 2018 at the age of just 26.
The presentation of these bursaries was held online tonight, Wednesday.
The candidates to receive the bursaries are as follows -
Tipperary – Lucy Spillane
Kerry - Mary O'Connell
Waterford - Kate Hickey
Clare - Micaela Glynn
Limerick - Sophie Hennesey
Cork - Fiona Keating.
