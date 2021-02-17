Tipperary’s Lucy Spillane to receive Rachel Kenneally Bursary

Tipperary’s Lucy Spillane has been selected by Munster Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) as a recipient of the Rachel Kenneally Bursary in conjunction with Mary Immaculate College, Limerick.

A Fethard club player and Tipperary defender, Lucy is among six candidates selected by Munster LGFA, who have chosen one candidate from each county to receive the bursary.

The awards are presented in memory of Rachel Kenneally, the former Tipperary player and student of Mary Immaculate College who sadly passed away in 2018 at the age of just 26.

The presentation of these bursaries was held online tonight, Wednesday.

The candidates to receive the bursaries are as follows -

Tipperary – Lucy Spillane

Kerry - Mary O'Connell

Waterford - Kate Hickey

Clare - Micaela Glynn

Limerick - Sophie Hennesey

Cork - Fiona Keating.

For more Tipperary sport see Amy Butler chosen for ladies football female leadership programme