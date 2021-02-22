Tipperary's all weather race track funding welcomed

Horse Racing Ireland and Tipperary County Council are now at an advanced stage in communications for the development of all-weather racing track in Tipperary Town.

Tipperary TD, Jackie Cahill has confirmed that Horse Racing Ireland and Tipperary County Council are reaching an advanced stage in discussions regarding the development of an all-weather racing track outside Tipperary Town.

Deputy Cahill has welcomed this significant investment set for Tipperary Town and its surrounding areas and believes that it has the potential to increase the tourism and commercial potential of the town.

Deputy Cahill, who is the Chairman of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, has been working closely with key groups and stakeholders from Tipperary Town in recent months, including the Chamber of Commerce, Jobs4Tipp and March4Tipp, particularly in relation to the planned roadworks for the main street of the town and the much needed bypass of Tipperary Town.

Deputy Cahill continues to work collectively with these groups to highlight the needs of the town and its hinterlands with the view of rejuvenating Tipperary town.

Commmnting on this, the Fianna Fáil T.D. for Tipperary said: “I welcome the news that Horse Racing Ireland and Tipperary County Council are now at an advanced stage in communications for the development of all-weather racing track in Tipperary Town. I spoke with the CEO of HRI, Brian Kavanagh this afternoon and received a full progress report as to these ongoing and positive discussions between the parties concerned. I am very pleased with how this project is progressing to date.

“This proposal was brought to the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee last year, of which I have the honour of serving as Chair during this Dáil term, and it received great support at that time for an all-weather racing track in Tipperary. There is significant appetite for a second all-weather racing track in Ireland and I am delighted to confirm that Tipperary is now the favourite location for such a venue.

"I understand that HRI intends to establish a trainers academy at the site also for young trainers. These young trainers would have the facilities for six horses which would allow them to learn their trade under expert supervision with top-class facilities.

Commenting on the positive knock-on effects of this development, Deputy Cahill believes that this “considerable investment could be utilised to help with the commercial and tourism potential of Tipperary Town and its hinterlands. Investments such as this must be delivered to Tipperary to help rejuvenate the town and surrounding areas.

“I will be lobbying hard to ensure that funds are made available for the town in light of this investment coming to the area. I have been working with the Tipperary Chamber of Commerce, Jobs4Tipp and March4Tipp for some time now on a number of different projects.

"I have organised and facilitated numerous meetings between these groups with Minister Michael McGrath, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, County Management, the Department of Transport, and I have also organised from these groups to meet with the IDA in the coming weeks.

Concluding, Deputy Cahill said: “Tipperary desperately needs investment so that we can utilise its tourism and commercial potential. I will continue to work closely with the Chamber of Commerce, Jobs4Tipp and March4Tipp to help make this happen. Tipperary is a proud town with a strong, unified community that is dedicated to its rejuvenation and we will continue to work to make this happen together.”