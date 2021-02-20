Major new coaching and sports science programme launched by GAA, ladies football and camogie associations

The Gaelic games family (which includes the GAA, Ladies Gaelic football and camogie associations) has launched Be Ready to Play, a coaching and sport science programme in association with UPMC, official healthcare partner of the GAA and GPA, that will be delivered via webinars, website programmes, instructional videos and live online sessions.

The programme is a holistic coaching and performance plan that will be of great benefit to all club coaches and players, male, female, adult and youth alike.

It will help them return to training post-Covid in a way that will hopefully increase enjoyment, performance and participation, while simultaneously reducing the risk of injury.

The programme will initially be tailored to help people be active in lockdown, then progress towards a development phase and a prepare-to-play phase before culminating in a prepare-to-perform phase, which will help players be at their peak for important matches.

What makes the Be Ready to Play programme such a great opportunity for those who participate is that they will benefit from the advice and direction of some of the most renowned leaders in the field of coaching and performance.

These include Des Ryan, Shayne Murphy, Annie McCarra, Michael Dempsey, Cathal Cregg, Aoife Lane, Niall Moyna, Bryan Cullen, Dr Liam Hennessy, Sharon Madigan, Phil Kearny, Denis Martin, Kate Kirby, Shayne Murphy, Aidan O’Connell, Cairbre Ó Cairealláin, Martin McCarthy, David Kelly and Louise Keane.

Areas covered will include games-based coaching, athletic development, psychology and wellbeing, nutrition, performance analysis, skill acquisition and biomechanics, physiotherapy and injury prevention.

This multi-disciplinary programme will be delivered by

· fortnightly athletic development programmes (instructional video and live sessions).

· monthly coach education webinars (Gaelic games coaching experts and guests).

· monthly sport science support webinars (every sports science discipline is covered).

The Be Ready to Play programme will commence on March 2 with a live broadcast to outline the programme available and the schedule of coaching and sports science webinars.

This will be presented by Des Ryan and others, after which registration to participate in the programme will open.

For more sport read Tipperary's Conor Sweeney wins All Star football award