Aherlow club will represent Tipperary in mental health awareness programme

The 25 clubs who will participate in Lidl Ireland’s new One Good Club mental health awareness programme will commence their activities next Monday, March 1.

Lid’s One Good Club is a five-step youth mental health awareness programme for local clubs, developed in partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and Jigsaw, the national centre for youth mental health.

Details of the programme were revealed at the 2020 Lidl National Football League launch, with the clubs chosen to participate identified following the receipt of over 900 nominations from local communities.

The start date for the One Good Club programme was delayed due to Covid-19 but it’s now all systems go.

Tipperary will be represented by the Aherlow club.

The programme aims to increase awareness and knowledge of mental health across the LGFA community. The new initiative offers clubs the opportunity to support all members and engage in activities that can promote their health and wellbeing.

For more Tipperary ladies football see Aishling Moloney is fit and raring to go for Tipperary