Tipperary's Aishling Moloney chosen on ladies football senior team of the championship

Congratulations to Aishling Moloney, who was chosen on the TG4 ladies football senior team of the championship.
The 23-year-old Cahir player was named at full forward and is Tipperary’s only representative on the team.
All-Ireland champions Dublin lead the way with six players included, with beaten finalists Cork providing four players on the chosen 15.
Armagh’s stunning championship impact is rewarded with three players named on the selection – including Player of the Year Aimee Mackin and her sister, Blaithin.
The full team is
1. Martina O’Brien – Cork
2. Martha Byrne – Dublin
3. Clodagh McCambridge – Armagh
4. Eimear Meaney – Cork
5. Melissa Duggan – Cork
6. Blaithin Mackin – Armagh
7. Sinead Goldrick – Dublin
8. Jennifer Dunne – Dublin
9. Louise Ward – Galway
10. Carla Rowe – Dublin
11. Lyndsey Davey – Dublin
12. Aimee Mackin – Armagh
13. Áine O’Sullivan – Cork
14. Aishling Moloney – Tipperary
15. Noelle Healy – Dublin.
