Scores from Tipperary's Ben Healy help Munster reach rugby's Pro14 final

Tipperary player Ben Healy was on the scoresheet when Munster beat Connacht on Friday night to reach rugby’s Guinness Pro14 final with two games to spare.

The Nenagh player kicked a conversion and a penalty in Munster’s narrow 20-17 win at Thomond Park.

The victory moves Munster 12 points clear at the top of Conference B and Johann van Graan’s side will face Leinster or Ulster in the decider on Saturday, March 27.

Ben Healy made a valuable contribution to the win before making way for Joey Carbery in the 56th minute.

He converted James Cronin’s 22nd minute try to make it seven-all. His long-range penalty drifted just right and wide late in the first half but he was on target from another penalty in the 43rd minute to level the scores again.

Joey Carbery kicked the match-winning score from a penalty in the 68th minute.

Munster never looked back after that, with Jeremy Loughman and Chris Cloete winning big turnovers to ensure the province would finish on the front foot.

