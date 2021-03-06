Three Tipperary players win 2020 camogie All-Star awards

Three Tipperary players have been honoured with All-Star awards in camogie.

Goalkeeper Aine Slattery (Shannon Rovers), left corner back Mary Ryan (Moneygall) and centre back Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields) have been chosen on the team for 2020 and all three have won their first All-Stars.

Above: Tipperary's Mary Ryan

The All-Stars teams were announced this evening, Saturday, at the 17th annual camogie All-Stars awards sponsored by Liberty Insurance.

The awards were streamed live on the Camogie Association’s Facebook and YouTube channels, in what is their first virtual All-Stars event.

Above: Tipperary All-Star goalkeeper Aine Slattery (right)

The full team is

Goalkeeper: Áine Slattery (Tipperary) – first time winner

Right corner-back: Shauna Healy (Galway) – second time winner

Full-back: Claire Phelan (Kilkenny) – second time winner

Left corner-back: Mary Ryan (Tipperary) – first time winner

Right half-back: Hannah Looney (Cork) – second time winner

Centre half-back: Karen Kennedy (Tipperary) – first time winner

Left half-back: Davina Tobin (Kilkenny) – first time winner

Midfield: Chloe Sigerson (Cork) – second time winner

Midfield: Grace Walsh (Kilkenny) – second time winner

Right half-forward: Niamh Rockett (Waterford) – first time winner

Centre half-forward: Orla Cronin (Cork) – first time winner

Left half-forward: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) – fourth time winner

Right corner-forward: Orlaith McGrath (Galway) – first time winner

Full-forward: Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny) – second time winner

Left corner-forward: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny) – seventh time winner.

