Three Tipperary players win 2020 camogie All-Star awards
Aine Slattery, Mary Ryan and Karen Kennedy all win first All-Stars
Thurles Sarsfields' Karen Kennedy is one of three Tipperary players to win 2020 All-Stars
Three Tipperary players have been honoured with All-Star awards in camogie.
Goalkeeper Aine Slattery (Shannon Rovers), left corner back Mary Ryan (Moneygall) and centre back Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields) have been chosen on the team for 2020 and all three have won their first All-Stars.
Above: Tipperary's Mary Ryan
The All-Stars teams were announced this evening, Saturday, at the 17th annual camogie All-Stars awards sponsored by Liberty Insurance.
The awards were streamed live on the Camogie Association’s Facebook and YouTube channels, in what is their first virtual All-Stars event.
Above: Tipperary All-Star goalkeeper Aine Slattery (right)
The full team is
Goalkeeper: Áine Slattery (Tipperary) – first time winner
Right corner-back: Shauna Healy (Galway) – second time winner
Full-back: Claire Phelan (Kilkenny) – second time winner
Left corner-back: Mary Ryan (Tipperary) – first time winner
Right half-back: Hannah Looney (Cork) – second time winner
Centre half-back: Karen Kennedy (Tipperary) – first time winner
Left half-back: Davina Tobin (Kilkenny) – first time winner
Midfield: Chloe Sigerson (Cork) – second time winner
Midfield: Grace Walsh (Kilkenny) – second time winner
Right half-forward: Niamh Rockett (Waterford) – first time winner
Centre half-forward: Orla Cronin (Cork) – first time winner
Left half-forward: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) – fourth time winner
Right corner-forward: Orlaith McGrath (Galway) – first time winner
Full-forward: Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny) – second time winner
Left corner-forward: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny) – seventh time winner.
