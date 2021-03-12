Tipperary's Sam Bennett now in second place in points classification in Paris-Nice race

Sam Bennett occupies second place in the points classification of the Paris-Nice cycling race, following today’s stage.

The Carrick-on-Suir man is six points behind overall race leader Primoz Roglic, who claimed his second victory in this year's event when he won the sixth stage, a 202.4-kilometres ride from Brignoles to Biot, to take the green jersey and extend his overall lead.

Tomorrow’s penultimate stage in the Race to the Sun will take the peloton from Le Broc to La Colmiane over 199.2 kilometres.

Organisers were forced to change the course to avoid Nice amid a local weekend lockdown enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19.

