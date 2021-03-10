Coach Education Programme arranged for Tipperary sports clubs

Tipperary Sports Partnership is facilitating an online Coach Education Programme to enable sports clubs in Tipperary to gain easier access to relevant training courses that will benefit their coaches.

This package will consist of a series of four workshops delivered online via Zoom on Tuesdays at 7pm from next Tuesday March 16 until Tuesday April 6.

When a club registers for the package they can choose to send the same coach/club member to all four workshops, or alternatively different club members can attend individual workshops also. This package is heavily subsidised and is an exciting opportunity for Tipperary clubs.

Workshop 1- Strength and Conditioning in Sports:

Date: Tuesday March 16. Time: 7pm-8.30pm.

This workshop will be led by Padraig Roche, who is the Lead Academy S&C coach with Arsenal FC, a Setanta College lecturer and Director of Association for the UKSCA (the professional body for strength and conditioning in the UK).

The workshop will be one and-a-half hours long, focusing on different areas of strength and conditioning, which will be beneficial for sports coaches. An opportunity will be given to anyone registered to ask questions they would like to be answered during the workshop.

Workshop 2- Sports Nutrition:

Date: Tuesday March 23. Time: 7pm-8.30pm.

This workshop will be led by Amy McGuire, who is a lecturer in Sports Nutrition and Exercise Physiology at LIT and is the performance nutritionist with Tipperary GAA and Waterford GAA.

The workshop will be one and-a-half hours long, focusing on different areas of strength and conditioning, which will be beneficial for sports coaches. An opportunity will be given to anyone registered to ask questions they would like to be answered during the workshop.

Workshop 3- Physical Literacy:

Date: Tuesday March 30. Time: 7pm-9pm.

Physical literacy is the foundation for lifelong involvement in physical activity, according to The Lifelong Involvement in Sport and Physical Activity (LISPA) model. Sport Ireland Coaching has developed a course to give participants the opportunity to develop their knowledge and understanding of physical literacy.

This module is an interactive two-hour workshop that will enable participants to outline the origins, definition, elements and relationship between the elements and importance of physical literacy; and explain whether individuals can be described as “physically literate” and whether physical literacy can be assessed.

Workshop 4 - Autism in Sport:

Date: Tuesday April 6. Time: 7pm-9.30pm.

This two and-a-half hour workshop will provide attendees with an understanding of autism, focusing on the delivery of sport. It will help participants to recognise and understand key areas of difference, as well as looking at practical strategies that will help to include people with autism in sport sessions.

The cost for the four-week package is €40 (plus booking fee).

Please note a different club member can attend each of the workshops. It does not have to be the same person at each workshop but the name and email address of each attendee must be provided and they must be a member of your club.

Attendees must be over 18 years of age. Attendees must be a member of a sports club that is affiliated to a National Governing Body of Sport (NGB).

If you have any queries please email info@tipperarysports.ie

Please note there are limited spaces available on these workshops so please register early to avoid disappointment.

Link to register: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/tipperary-sports-club-support-package-tickets-143276488835

