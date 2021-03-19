Leading jockey Rachael Blackmore proudly flies the flag for Tipperary at Cheltenham Festival

She might have just missed out on completing the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup double when A Plus Tard finished second to stablemate Minella Indo in today's Gold Cup, but Rachael Blackmore still had the satisfaction of finishing as the leading jockey at the Cheltenham Racing Festival.

The Killenaule jockey lit up the festival with a series of outstanding performances, including winning the Champion Hurdle for Waterford trainer Henry de Bromhead on Honeysuckle.

It was a week of firsts for 31-year-old Rachael, the daughter of Eimir and Charles Blackmore, and a past pupil of the Loreto secondary school in Clonmel. She was the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle and the first female rider to finish as the leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival.

In our picture above Rachael, as a young child, shakes hands with Timmy Hyde on one of her first days hunting with The Tipperary Foxhounds (photo courtesy of Camas Park Stud).

