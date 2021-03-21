Hero's welcome for Rachael Blackmore on triumphant return to Tipperary

After a week during which she blazed a trail at the Cheltenham festival, it was back to business for Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore yesterday when she returned to her home county to ride at Thurles Races.

The Killenaule woman lit up the annual Cheltenham Festival in spectacular style when she became the first woman to finish as leading jockey and the first woman to ride the winner of the Champion Hurdle, when she steered Honeysuckle to victory.

Rachael and fellow Cheltenham hero Jack Kennedy, who rode Gold Cup winner Minella Indo, received a guard of honour from fellow jockeys and racecourse staff in Thurles as they made their way to the parade ring before the third race on the card, the Leugh Handicap Hurdle.

Rachael maintained her rich vein of form when she again teamed up with trainer Henry de Bromhead to partner 13/8 shot Myth Buster to victory in the Horse and Jockey Beginners Chase.

Jack Kennedy, meanwhile, was also in the winners enclosure in Thurles when Commander of Fleet was first past the post in the See You In October hurdle.

