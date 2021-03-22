Calls have been made for a civic reception for Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore

Killenaule native Rachael Blackmore has broken new ground for female jockeys after her stunning performances at Cheltenham, according to Tipperary's Fianna Fail TD, Deputy Jackie Cahill.

There is no denying that Blackmore is the stand-out success story of this year’s festival. Blackmore’s achievements to date deserve to be recognised by Tipperary County Council according to Deputy Jackie Cahill has written to Joe MacGrath, the Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council and all Fianna Fáil Tipperary County Councillors requesting a Civic Reception to recognise Blackmore’s achievements, when Covid restrictions allow.

Deputy Jackie Cahill, TD.

Commenting on Rachael Blackmore’s achievements the Tipperary Fianna Fáil T.D. said: “Rachael Blackmore is the pride of Tipperary this week. On Tuesday, Rachael was the first female jockey to win a Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham and her success did not stop there after day one. Her achievements will go down in history after six major wins this week, including three Grade Ones, most notably the Champion Hurdle. After a week of history making, Killenaule’s Blackmore is now being spoken of in the same breath as McCoy, Walsh and Geraghty. A week as successful as this has to have Blackmore in contention for Sportsperson of the Year, and it’s only March yet!

“I believe it is only right that Tipperary County Council recognise the achievements of one of our own and honour Rachael Blackmore with a Civic Reception, as soon as Covid restrictions allow for such an event to take place. A Civic Reception is the highest honour a local authority can bestow on an individual for their achievements. As such, I have written to the Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council, Joe MacGrath and all Fianna Fáil Tipperary County Councillors requesting this honour.

“I would like to congratulate Rachael Blackmore on her victories this week, and thank her for giving so many of us a lift when we badly needed it”, Cahill concluded.