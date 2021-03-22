Tipp players Conor Sweeney and Mary Ryan, and footall Manager David Power win Munster Awards

Due to the current restrictions, there will be no Awards night and the winners will receive their awards from officers of the Munster Council when it is safe to do so.

The 2020 Munster GAA Award winners have been announced with Limerick and Tipperary dominating proceedings with three recipients each.

Limerick All-Star Cian Lynch has been selected as the 2020 Munster Senior Hurler of the Year while Tipperary’s achievement in capturing their first Munster Senior Football title in 85 years is recognised in the selection of Tipperary All-Star Conor Sweeney as 2020 Munster Senior Footballer of the Year. The coveted Manager of the Year award goes to David Power of Tipperary, winning the award for the second time.

Tipp's Conor Sweeney

Fresh from winning her first Camogie All-Star award, Mary Ryan (Tipperary) has been selected as the 2020 Munster Camogie Player of the Year while Martina O’Brien (Cork) is the 2020 Munster Ladies Footballer of the Year. Limerick’s Martina McMahon continued her dominance of the Handball scene in 2020 and she is recognised as the 2020 Munster Handballer of the Year.

Other awards announced were Under 20 Hurler of the Year (Shane Barrett – Cork), Under 20 Footballer of the Year (Killian Falvey – Kerry), Minor Hurler of the Year (Adam English – Limerick) and Minor Footballer of the Year (Cian McMahon – Kerry).

Tipp camogie star Mary Ryan

2020 Munster GAA Award winners

Senior Hurler of the Year: Cian Lynch (Limerick)

Senior Footballer of the Year: Conor Sweeney (Tipperary)

Manager of the Year: David Power (Tipperary)

Camogie Player of the Year: Mary Ryan (Tipperary)

Ladies Footballer of the Year: Martina O’Brien (Cork)

Handballer of the Year: Martina McMahon (Limerick)

Under 20 Hurler of the Year: Shane Barrett (Cork)

Under 20 Footballer of the Year: Killian Falvey (Kerry)

Minor Hurler of the Year: Adam English (Limerick)

Minor Footballer of the Year: Cian McMahon (Kerry)