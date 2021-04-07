Tipperary's Sam Bennett finishes second in one-day race in Belgium
Cyclists endure testing conditions in one-day classic
Sam Bennett had to settle for second place in the Scheldeprijs 2021 race in Belgium
Tipperary cyclist Sam Bennett finished second in a sprint finish to the Scheldeprijs 2021 one-day classic in Belgium today.
The Belgian Deceuninck-Quick-Step team appeared poised for victory, with Bennett and fellow sprint specialist Mark Cavendish well placed nearing the closing stages after a tough day of racing.
Cross winds made conditions difficult for riders and the race was decided with a sprint finish from a 30-strong group.
Carrick-on-Suir man Bennett, bidding for his sixth win of the season, had to settle for the runner’s-up spot behind the winner Jasper Philipsen, with Cavendish in third place.
