The View: Prince Philip's passing reminds us of that impactful Croker visit in 2011

While much has been said and written this week of the GAA's outlined plans for the return to play; the dates of the commencement of the Allianz National Leagues; and the proposed championship formats; it is another topic of much coversation and paper space which exercises the latest offering from The View.



Frankly, never in my wildest dreams did I think that The View would be drawing Prince Philip into a conversation about the GAA, but following his passing at the weekend, and having reflected on the impact the Royal visit in 2011 had on both countries, it seems entirely appropriate to mention how Croke Park was the centre of the global spotlight for a brief spell, and how proud all GAA people were.



Considering the troubled and strained relations with the UK through the years - the Bloody Sunday commemorations last November once again bringing those emotions to the surface - the visit was an enormous act of healing and reconciliation; an occasion to embrace the head of a country which hosts so many GAA clubs and teams throughout the their land; and an opportunity to show off the jewel in the Associations crown to all across the world who watched on.



Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were greeted warmly by GAA President, Christy Cooney and officials at Croke Park when they were accompanied by President Mary McAleese and her husband Martin. And, there too to meet the Duke of Edinburgh and the head of the Monarchy, were two of Tipperary's hurling 'royalty' - Padraic Maher and Lar Corbett. Tipperary were the reigning champions having prevented the Kilkenny so-called 'Drive for Five' in 2010.

And, when all the medals have been tucked away in a drawer; all the photos placed carefully in the album; and the boots finally hung up, Padraic and Lar will still be able to tell of the day they shook hands with the leaders of the Royal family.



Prince Philip was presented with a hurley and sliothar by the GAA President and he managed it quite comfortably - not quite as comfortably as Lar and Padraic, but there was a bit of an age difference there, with the Prince being a very sprightly 89 at the time.



Queen Elizabeth was suitably impressed with Croke Park and took a great deal of interest in the many chapters of storied history which has encapsulated the Association since its inception in Hayes Hotel, Thurles back in 1884 - a stones throw from where Lady Elizabeth of Royal descent lived in the Cathedral Town for many years; and just a little further away from where descendants are buried in St Mary's graveyard.



Croke Park and the GAA were front and centre of that historical Royal visit and from the images which were beamed around the world it was quite obvious that both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth were suitably impressed with the fact that an amateur sporting organisation could possess one of the finest stadia in Europe. It was a source of great pride to GAA people that the Associations 'cathedral' should be shown off in such a positive light. Coming so soon after the playing of rugby and soccer in Croke Park, while Lansdowne Road ( now the Aviva Stadium) was under construction, the welcoming of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip illustrated a sense of maturity and a grown up attitude for the GAA.



Prince Philip's passing, just shy of his 100th birthday is regretted globally and the tributes have been very warm indeed, including from Ireland. I wonder if, similar to Ireland, he due to get a cheque from his wife, the Queen, to mark his 100th????