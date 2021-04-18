Tipperary Community Games news

What a weekend for Irish Sport and especially for Tipperary Ladies Rachael Blackmore and Dorothy Wall. They are from neighbouring areas Killenaule and Fethard. We are proud to say they are both former community games competitors.

Words cannot express the honour, glory and joy they brought to homes around the country last Saturday and indeed on several occasions.



Rachael made history winning The Aintree Grand National following winning the title of leading jockey at Cheltenham another historical moment.



Dorothy a member of the Irish Women’s Rugby Team that defeated Wales 45 – 0. She had 8 successful tackles, 24 Ball Carries and scored a try in the second half.



Congratulations to both of these brilliant ambassadors for Irish Sport. We cannot praise them enough. Long may their luck continue.



We also wish to extend our Congratulations to Henry DeBromhead, J.P. McManus, John Nallen and to the Blackmore and Wall families.Plans for Area



Virtual Events

Virtual Events will be live from March 24 to May 5. There are 7 events available at Area Level which are open to both boys and girls.

Age Categories Art U8 over 6, U10 over 8, U12 over 10, U14 over 12, U16 over 14.

Handwriting U10 over 8, U12 over 10

Model Making U10 over 8, U12 over 10, U14 over 12, U16 over 14

Singing U12 over 6, U16 over 12

Dancing U12 over 6, U16 over 12

Recitation U12 over 6. U16 over 12

Music U12 over 6 U16 over 12,



How to enter

National H.Q have developed a website for the virtual events – this is a way for parents/guardians of children residing in Community Games Areas to directly enter their children into virtual events.



Events will run from Area to County to National



Example if one is doing Art, only one drawing is required to be uploaded by parent/guardian, it will be judged at Area and if the submission wins, the same entry will then go to County to be judged and if it wins at County again the same entry will go to National to be judged. National winners to be announced on June 26.



Therefore it is very important that parents contact their Area Secretary to obtain the LINK and to make sure they are affiliated . Competitors must be under the age specified for the event on 31st of July, 2021 and live in the Area.

The following is a draft proposal for the physical events.



August:- Athletics, Pitch & Putt, Cycling on Grass

September:- Outdoor Soccer

October:- GAA, Rounders, Skittles

November:- Swimming, Cross Country.



The closing date for area faailiation to Tipperary Community Games is April 23. Late entries cannot be accepted. Areas are encouraged to please affiliate as soon as possible. It is also very important that the County secretary tipperarysecretary @communitygames.eu is informed if Areas decide not to affiliate.

The National AGM will take place via zoom on May 29th.