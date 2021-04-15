Tipperary begin ladies football campaign with trip to holders Cork
National league action gets underway on May 23
Caitlín Kennedy is hoping for a good season with the Tipperary Ladies footballers
Tipperary will face holders Cork in the first round of division 1B in the Lidl Ladies Football National League.
Dublin and Waterford are the other teams in the group, while division 1A includes Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Westmeath.
Three rounds of group fixtures will determine the four semi-finalists – with the top team from division 1A meeting the second-placed team from division 1B, and vice versa.
The same semi-final principle will apply across the divisions, while the bottom placed teams in each group, with the exception of divisions 4A and 4B, will take part in relegation play-offs.
Divisions 1, 2 and 3 will each see one county relegated, with the winners of the finals in divisions 2, 3 and 4 earning promotion.
Division 1 B
Round 1
May 23
Cork (H) v Tipperary
Dublin (H) v Waterford
Round 2
May 30
Cork (H) v Dublin
Tipperary (H) v Waterford
Round 3
June 6 (Bank Holiday weekend)
Waterford (H) v Cork
Tipperary (H) v Dublin
Relegation Play-off on June 12/13
Semi Finals on June 12/13
Finals on June 26/27.
