Tipperary begin ladies football campaign with trip to holders Cork

Tipperary will face holders Cork in the first round of division 1B in the Lidl Ladies Football National League.

Dublin and Waterford are the other teams in the group, while division 1A includes Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Westmeath.

Three rounds of group fixtures will determine the four semi-finalists – with the top team from division 1A meeting the second-placed team from division 1B, and vice versa.

The same semi-final principle will apply across the divisions, while the bottom placed teams in each group, with the exception of divisions 4A and 4B, will take part in relegation play-offs.

Divisions 1, 2 and 3 will each see one county relegated, with the winners of the finals in divisions 2, 3 and 4 earning promotion.

Division 1 B

Round 1

May 23

Cork (H) v Tipperary

Dublin (H) v Waterford

Round 2

May 30

Cork (H) v Dublin

Tipperary (H) v Waterford

Round 3

June 6 (Bank Holiday weekend)

Waterford (H) v Cork

Tipperary (H) v Dublin

Relegation Play-off on June 12/13

Semi Finals on June 12/13

Finals on June 26/27.

For more sport read It's difficult for dual players to flourish nowadays