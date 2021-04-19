Funding opportunities now available for sports clubs in Tipperary

Tipperary Sports Partnership aims to develop sport and increase physical activity in the county.

The Club Sport and Physical Activity Development Fund aims to support the setting up of new clubs or sections and to assist clubs to increase their capacity to deliver sport and physical activity. It hopes that in turn this will increase membership and sports participation locally and support clubs to return to sport.

The coaching section aims to support and develop quality coaching in Tipperary and to encourage all coaches/volunteers to undertake appropriate education and training.

The development section aims to encourage the setting up of new clubs and assist existing clubs to increase participation.

The Cpvid-19/Return to Sport section aims to support clubs that do not have the finances to implement Covid-19 related hygiene and social distancing protocols and support the return to sporting activities only. This fund is limited and only clubs that did not receive funding under the Covid-19 Club Small Grant Scheme in 2020 or from their national governing body can apply under this section.

Priority will be given to key target groups as identified in the strategic plan such as disadvantaged areas, older adults, young people, people with disabilities, women and girls, unemployed and ethnic minorities.

There is a maximum allocation of €1,000 available per club under the coaching and development section. Applicants can apply under either the development or coaching section or both up to the maximum amount.

There is a €1,500 limit per club under the Covid-19/return to sport section.

Eligible clubs can apply under the coaching and development section and the Covid-19/return to sport sections to a maximum of €2,500.

This funding scheme is supported by Sport Ireland and Tipperary County Council.

The closing date for receipt of applications is Thursday May 27 at 4pm.

Further information, criteria and application forms are available on the Tipperary Sports Partnership website – www.tipperarysports.ie or by contacting the office, tel: 076-1066201, email: info@tipperarysports.ie